Nov 2019 09

Capital X releases sophomore album with trio of music videos0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
U.K. based female electronic duo Capital X has released its second album, Unlocked, on November 8. Exploring themes of empowerment and taking action on a global scale, serving as a hook-laden call to arms woven into layers of thick bass and hard electro, the album is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. A trio of videos – for the tracks “Teeth,” “Majesty,” and “In Us We Trust” – accompanies the release, with strong imagery mirroring the music through artwork created by Capital X lyricist Ruth C. On the heels of shows with Akala, Atari Teenage Riot, and Gary Numan, an album launch party is scheduled for November 9 at Berlin’s Madame Claude, with additional live dates to be announced.
 

 

 

 

 

Capital X
Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!