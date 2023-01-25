



Nodding heavily toward the grunge era infused with a heavy dose of noisy and washed out atmosphere akin to shoegaze, Ancient Teeth has will be releasing the Deathbed full-length album on February 7. The album draws on themes of “missed opportunities and gained perspectives,” the band drawing introspectively on personal experiences to present an emotional and mature effort from the Canadian supergroup. Ancient Teeth consists of vocalist/songwriter Adrian Mottram (Sights & Sounds, Seas, The Getaway), guitarist Chris Hughes (Moneen, Seas), bassist Jahmeel Russell (Red Vienna, ACTORS, KEN Mode), and drummer Mike Duffield (Beams, Flowers From Hell). Eight of the album’s nine tracks have been made available as standalone singles, with “Look the Part” arriving on January 10, followed by “Without This” on January 24; the latter track deals with the loss of mental and physical stability, while the previous track touches on one band member witnessing his wife’s grief at the loss of a loved one, trying to be supportive while “wishing the pain would end.” Deathbed will be released in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





Ancient Teeth

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)