



Although the transgressive auteur’s attempts to create a cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s DUNE in the mid-’70s famously ended in failure, Alejandro Jodorowsky would soon continue a creative partnership with visionary artist Jean “Mœbius” Giraud; over the three-and-a-half decades that followed until the latter’s death in 2012, the two collaborated on numerous comic book projects, and while The Incal would arguably be their most celebrated effort together, their first was 1978’s The Eyes of the Cat ( Les Yeux du Chat ). Now, Cadabra Records has issued a new musical accompaniment to the graphically fantastical world first crafted by Mœbius and Jodorowsky 44 years ago, created by composer Fabio Frizzi, best known for his work with legendary giallo horror director Lucio Fulci. Clocking in at approximately 25 minutes, The Eyes of the Cat sees the exploratory musician creating an audio companion to the original comic using many pieces of equipment he employed at the time of the book’s original publication, combining vintage synthesizers with modern production sensibilities and blending aspects of metal, acoustic, ambient, and even jazzy passages to give a sonic resonance to the images first dreamt and drawn by Mœbius and Jodorowsky – what the composer refers to as “an ambitious luminaria.” Performed entirely by Fabio Frizzi and recorded and mxied with engineer Giuseppe Meddi at Octupus Music Factory Studio in Rome, The Eyes of the Cat is now available in three 150g vinyl variants – transparent yellow “Medux and the Hunt”, red mix “Eye of the Cat”, and hand poured yellow-and-black splatter over clear vinyl, the latter limited to 25 copies. All variants are printed on deluxe heavyweight gatefold tip-on jackets showcasing artwork from the graphic novel by Jean “Mœbius” Giraud, with extensive liner notes by Frizzi and Aaron Lupton, and including a 24″ x 36″ promotional poster.











Rumors had abounded in 2013 following the release of the Frank Pavich documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune that Danish filmmaker and Jodorowsky disciple Nicolas Winding Refn would direct a live action adaptation of The Incal , but he would refute these rumors in 2016. In November of 2021, Jodorowsky made an official announcement that New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi would be adapting the title for the big screen, calling him “exactly the right person for the project.” Waititi’s directorial credits including episodes of The Mandalorian, Flight of the Conchords, and What We Do In the Shadows, as well as Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)