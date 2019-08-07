



Dais Records has announced the release of Um Dada, the first new full-length album from Stephen Mallinder in more than three-and-a-half decades, on October 11. True to the album’s title and Mallinder’s history as a co-founder and front man for the influential industrial/post-punk act Cabaret Voltaire, Um Dada features the artist’s continued experiments with sound collages interspersed with a distinct leftfield house vibe; the label describes this sound as “a melding of energies that are an exercise in simplicity and motion.” In addition, Mallinder comments that the album is “about ‘play’ – cut and paste, lost words, twisted presets, voice collage, simple sounds – things that have been lost to technology’s current determinism. Let the machines talk to each other, let them dance… they lead, we follow.” Although he has been an active member of Cabaret Voltaire during its sporadic periods of activity, Mallinder has released music under various monikers and collaborations including Wrangler, Creep Show, Kula, Sassi & Loco, Ku-Ling Bros., Hey Rube!/Cobby & Mallinder, as well as the MINISTRY side project Acid Horse; his last solo release was the Pow Wow album in 1982. Besides his work in electronic music and production, he is a professor of Digital Music & Sound Art at the University of Brighton, and has been a professional journalist and broadcaster.







Um Dada is now available for pre-order digitally via Bandcamp, while physical CD and vinyl editions can be found on the Dais Records website. Clear vinyl editions are limited to 500 copies, while the clear blue vinyl variant is limited to 400 copies; as well, clear orange vinyl versions bundled with a T-shirt are limited to 500 copies – 100 copies of each T-shirt size from small-to-XXL.

Most recently, Mute Records announced the reissue of two Cabaret Voltaire albums – 1979’s Chance Versus Causlity and 1980’s 1974-76 – on vinyl, while Metropolis Records released the Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) compilation in October 2018.





