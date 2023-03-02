



Having recently concluded his three-decade-plus tenure fronting cybermetal act Fear Factory, Burton C. Bell is no stranger to dystopia. Now, the man is exploring the same themes of societal decay and the eventuality of obsolescence in visual form with the unveiling of his photographic series, titled Paradise Found. The series presents 20 full-color photographs taken by Bell from 2002-2003, the images focusing on the myriad abandoned industrial buildings and factories in the borough of Milton, Pennsylvania; once the heart of manufacturing in the Susquehanna Valley, it was in these dormant and derelict structures that Bell found the titular paradise to begin his photographic endeavors, with each image printed on aluminum using the Dye Sublimation process – an approach that Bell refers to as “celluloid impressionism.” He goes on to say, “I am grateful to have this opportunity to show Paradise Found at the Vincent Castiglia Gallery so that I can share the beauty I saw during those few seconds of exposure. These prints have not been photoshopped. This is exactly what I was seeing.” With the exhibit to run from March 11 until May 23, this first chapter of Paradise Found will be held at the Vincent Castiglia Gallery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Bell will then continue the series with the second chapter to focus on a more multi-faceted approach. Bell is currently the co-founder and lead vocalist of post-punk and post-rock act Ascension of the Watchers.

The gallery opened in 2022 to showcase the tattoo designs and paintings of artist Vincent Castiglia, renowned for producing works on paper exclusively in human blood (iron oxide) with nightmarish and metaphysical imagery exploring themes of life, death, and the human condition. He was the first American artist to exhibit has work at the H.R. Giger Museum in Gruyeres, Switzerland, and with Giger has produced artwork for art/metal band Triptykon. He also painted a custom ESP guitar for Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt using Holt’s blood, and created artwork for Slayer’s Farewell Tour in 2018-2019.





Burton C. Bell

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Vincent Castiglia Gallery

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)