



Operating under the banner of his Confusion Inc. imprint, Colin Cameron Allrich has proven to be one of the most indomitably prolific forces in modern music, with Slighter being perhaps his highest profile outlet. Now, he has joined forces with Brutal Resonance Records for his latest effort, a cinematically charged cyberpunk soundtrack appropriately titled Welcome to Riot City. Plunging the listener into the dystopian urban sprawl of 2138, the record presents an audiovisual cornucopia set in the titular city, where such genre tenets as corporate espionage, designer drugs, gang wars, and the interconnectvity of personalities lost in the electronic miasma of a society addicted to its technological decay. With the opening title track available to preview stream, Welcome to Riot City sees Slighter once again collaborating with a bevy of the electro/industrial scene’s hottest talents, with remixes of its five original tracks created by Eva X, Hostile Architect, royb0t, PlanetDamage, and Kizunaut; as well, the album features voiceover work by actor L. Bacessra, R.A. Desilets, and BARA HARI’s Sam Franco, adding to the sci-fi narrative’s immersive energy. Welcome to Riot City is due for release on July 29 in digital and limited edition cassette formats via Confusion Inc. and Brutal Resonance Records, with pre-orders avilable now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)