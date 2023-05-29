



Colin Cameron Allrich continues to forge his own electro/industrial path with the release of his latest full-length album under the moniker of Slighter, titled The Futile Engine. Preceded by the “Have No Fear” single, the album continues the artist’s association with Brutal Resonance Records, following last year’s acclaimed cyberpunk tour-de-force Welcome to Riot City, as well as showcasing Allrich’s finely honed sense of production and collaboration; The Futile Engine features new album mixes of his “Cold Black Waters” single with Morgue VVitch, released in October of 2022, and the “Pulling Me Under” single with OHMelectronic’s Craig Joseph Huxtable from earlier this year. Furthermore, the album features contributions by Roland Zwaga (Krate, Acidrodent), Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne), Anastasia Poirier (Deep Dark Water), and Steven Seibold (Hate Dept., Standalone), as well as regular Slighter associate Christy Hannon, and dialog by James Hughey and Leonard. The “Have No Fear” single features the song in a single edit and a DJ-friendly Dark Rave mix, available via Confusion Inc., while This Futile Engine is available to purchase now in digital and limited edition CD formats via Brutal Resonance Records.









Slighter

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Confusion Inc.

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Brutal Resonance /Brutal Resonance Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)