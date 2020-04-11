



Minneapolis industrial/EBM act Zwaremachine has announced the release of a new EP, titled Ripping at the Fabric. The EP marks the first new material from Zwaremachine following the 2018 release of the full-length Be a Light album and the Remain Unseen single/EP, the band having spent 2019 touring and collaborating with fellow midwest industrial act I Ya Toyah on the “Smile that Killed a Country” single. Zwaremachine founder and front man Mach Fox cowrote the EP’s five tracks with Darren Corri, producing the EP with mastering by Nic Heidt. Now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, the Ripping at the Fabric EP will be released in digital and limited edition cassette formats on May 20 via Brutal Resonance Records, the new record label from the underground publication of the same name; the EP marks the part-time label’s debut outing, with the title track making its premiere via the eminent publication today.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)