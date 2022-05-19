



In 2020, Brutal Resonance editor-in-chief Steven Gullotta expanded the publication with the formation of Brutal Resonance Records; now, he has gone another step further to expose audiences to notable up-and-coming acts in the goth/industrial underground with the launch of a new podcast. Featuring a blend of specially curated playlists, episodes focusing on artist and record label discographies, and the various subgenres of industrial, dark electro, synthpop, darkwave, synthpop, and all points in between, the Brutal Resonance podcast will expand in later episodes to include artist interviews, special guests, and more. Available to listen on MixCloud, the first episode made its premiere on May 17, the playlist featuring tracks by Dawn of Ashes, GR^VE, Against I, and – in a special promotion of the two bands’ upcoming Consumer:Dogma 2022 summer tour – Unitcode:Machine and Finite Automata.





Brutal Resonance /Brutal Resonance Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)