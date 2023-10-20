



Since the Brighton brat metal trio’s debut in 2022, Eville has been making the rounds with a steady stream of singles, radio accolades, and high-energy live performances. Blending elements of ’90s-inspired nü-metal and drum & bass, “Leech” marks the band’s latest single to celebrate the Halloween season; produced by Jamie Sellers (Ed Sheeran, Elton John), and driven by the poppy melodies of vocalist/guitarist Eva Sheldrake, “Leech” was released today, October 20, across all major streaming platforms. “‘Leech’ is very special to me,” Sheldrake comments, explaining the song’s themes are meant to inspire others to overcome inner conflict, no matter how toxic or uncomfortable. The song follows up on previous singles like “Messy” and the 2022 “Nightmare” debut.





Eville

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)