



Brighter Than a Thousand Suns – the duo of Angelika and Randy Roswell – continues to pave its own electronic path with “Atavism” being the band’s latest release. Described by the band as “if Front 242 and Rein met with the pop sensibilities of Chvrches,” the song showcases the pair’s blend of varying styles of electro, EBM, industrial, and synthpop for a feel that is both fresh and familiar. The song follows up on the Closure EP released in early October, with lyrics like “Got my guns, I got my god, I got my fragile pride,” and “Honor codes and empty minds will take us back in time” presenting the Roswells’ progressive outlook. “I was thinking a lot about how in just the last five years, it feels like our culture in America values an increasingly barbaric crudeness, conspiracy, and superstition more than ever,” Randy explains further, “indulging in those things feels like we’re kinda reversing our evolution.” He goes on to say, “The lyrics and vibe of the song actually came together a couple of years ago when we decided to focus on more of our electronic influences.” Released on Friday, January 6, “Atavism” is available to download/stream via Bandcamp and Spotify, while a lyric video for the track can be viewed on YouTube – directed, shot, and edited entirely by the band, the visuals match the song’s ’80s-inspired futuristic aesthetics.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)