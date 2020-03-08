



With Record Store Day 2020 taking place on April 18, ambient and electronic music pioneer Brian Eno has announced a special exclusive album release for his original soundtrack to the documentary feature Rams. Directed and produced by Gary Hustwit and released in 2018, Rams chronicled the life and work of Dieter Rams, whose work over 50 years “has left an indelible mark on the field of product design,” influencing the aesthetics of most of today’s consumer products, look, and function. Containing 11 instrumental tracks, Rams will be released in heavyweight white vinyl with download code, packaged in a full colored sleeve designed to mirror Rams’ minimalist design principles; Hustwit states he asked Eno to write the score because of “a connection between Dieter’s design sensibility and Brian’s music,” further stating that Rams’ philosophy was “more than just design, it’s about a way to live.”





Brian Eno

Website, EnoShop, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Rams/Gary Hustwit

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Record Store Day

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)