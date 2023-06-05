



It’s difficult to imagine that someone with such a pedigree as Brian Eno would still have new pathways to explore as an artist. Although no stranger to live performance, Ships will see the ambient and electronic pioneer embarking on his first ever solo tour, featuring an orchestral adaptation of his 2016 album The Ship alongside new and classic compositions. As such, Eno will be performing with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, conducted by Kristjan Järvi, who comments that “freedom of expression is the key element in this presentation,” and that the orchestra, along with support from longtime Eno collaborators like keyboardist Peter Chilvers and guitarist Leo Abrahams, serves as a band wherein each performer “matters equally as much as the other and is not replaceable or expendable.” As The Ship utilized voices and vocalized atmospheres without relying on standard song forms, Eno adds that he “wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic,” not simply following a score, but playing from the heart to capture the sense of wartime and inevitability inherent to the album. The Ship was released on April 29, 2016, and is available in digital, CD formats.







Commissioned by La Biennale di Venezia, the Ships concert series will coincide with Eno’s attendance at the 2023 Biennale Musica, where he will be honored with the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award; the premiere performance will take place in Teatro la Fenice on October 21 as the centerpiece of the event. The tour will then continue with performances at the Philharmonie Berlin on October 24, La Siene Musicale in Paris on October 26, the TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht on October 28, and finally on October 30 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank in London. Tickets go on sale on June 8.







Prior to Ships, Eno had only performed a handful of solo shows, his most recent being at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece with his brother Roger Eno at the UNESCO World Heritage site. The performance served as the introduction to his ForeverandEverNoMore album, released in October of 2022, and presenting Eno’s most vocal-centric work to date; the album is available in CD and standard black and clear vinyl editions.

Brian Eno

Baltic Sea Philharmonic

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)