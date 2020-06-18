



Besides beind heralded as one of the pioneers of ambient and electronic music, Brian Eno is known for his numerous collaborations across the entire spectrum of modern music. As such, two of his most notable cooperative efforts are being reissued in expanded editions via Eno’s own All Saints Records – 1990’s Wrong Way Up with John Cale and 1995’s Spinner with Jah Wobble – marking the first time in 15 years either album will be available in a physical format. Both albums are due for release on August 21 in digital, vinyland CD formats, with the latter appearing in limited edition deluxe, and standard digipak variants; additionally, all formats will include two bonus tracks for each album, as well as interviews with Eno from their original release periods, while Spinner will also include a new essay and painting by Wobble. Pre-orders for Wrong Way Up and Spinner are now available via Bandcamp, Apple Music, and Brian Eno’s webstore.







A founding member of The Velvet Underground and one of the most celebrated experimental composers in modern music, John Cale first worked with Eno when the latter produced his Words For the Dying album. The pair eventually came together to write and record Wrong Way Up, which was heralded for its subversion of the pop formulas of the period while retaining an accessibility that garnered critical acclaim.







The original bassist in Public Image Ltd, Jah Wobble has also enjoyed a storied and career as a solo artist and collaborator. Spinner evolved out of Eno’s soundtrack compositions for Derek Jarman’s 1994 movie Glitterbug; although a soundtrack record was never released, Eno gave the master tapes to Wobble the following year, upon which he incorporated his own mixes and treatments, with Can’s Jaki Liebezeit contributing drums to several tracks. Blending elements of ambient, dub, jazz fusion, and instrumental rock, Eno states that he did not participate in the production process and had not heard the album until Wobble completed it.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)