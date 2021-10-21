



Revered as one of the great luminaries of ambient electronic music, Brian Eno’s skills as a producer are just as notable, having worked with the likes of David Bowie, Robert Fripp, U2, and many more. Now, the living legend has taken up the producer’s chair for the latest single from Berlin-based Athenian artist Sissi Rada, titled “Nanodiamond.” Taken from the musicians forthcoming album of the same name, the track presents an abstract yet accessibly cosmic and entrancing soundscape, drawing inspiration as much from the celestial as from the beauty of Rada’s Aegean origins. Listeners are sure to be reminded particularly of the instrumentals on Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy,” famously produced and co-written by Eno in the late ’70s. The single can be heard on YouTube and SoundCloud.











Nanodiamond will be released in digital and vinyl formats via Kryptox, the new offshoot label from Toy Tonics Records; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp and all major outlets. Sharing production duties onwith Eno is Andi Toma of Mouse on Mars, while Lena Platonos appears as a guest vocalist.

Considered one of the best classical harpists in Europe, Sissi Rada is also a member of Teodor Currentzis’ musicAeterna Orchestra, endorsed by the New York Times. Rada will be performing with the orchestra on November 28-29 with the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, December 1 with the Berlin Philharmonie, and then on December 4 with the Paris Philharmonic; a full listing of live dates can be found on her website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)