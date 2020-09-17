



Despite having his work featured in numerous works of film and television, including a sizeable portion of original compositions, there hasn’t been a single album release dedicated to this particular section of his extensive oeuvre until now. True to its title, Film Music 1976-2020 showcases the electronic music pioneer’s cinematic works with a selection of some of his best known soundtrack pieces, along with some more obscure and previously unreleased tracks; spanning five decades, the collection presents 17 tracks that appeared in such films as Michael Mann’s Heat, Derek Jarman’s Sebastiane and Jubilee, The Lovely Bones by Peter Jackson, Ralph Bakshi’s Cool World, Michelangelo Antonioni’s Beyond the Clouds, Trainspotting by Danny Boyle, Jonathan Demme’s Married to the Mob, and the “Prophecy Theme” from David Lynch’s DUNE. Film Music 1976-2020 will be released digitally worldwide on November 13, with the CD and vinyl editions also available on this date in the U.K., appearing in the U.S. on January 22; pre-orders are available now via Eno’s webstore, with the first 250 of either format receiving a free poster print.







Celebrated for his innovations in electronic synthesis, production, and recording techniques, Eno has been heralded as a key figure in the evolution of ambient music. His 1978 Music For Films album, along with the 1995 Passengers collaboration with the members of U2 were both conceived as soundtracks for imaginary movies, with many tracks from each eventually being used in actual feature films. Additionally, Eno has composed full scores for the likes of Derek Jarman, Peter Jackson, documentaries by Slavoj Žižek, Stewart Brand, and Gary Hustwit, and TV programs like the U.K. crime drama Top Boy, BBC Natural World’s Hammerhead, and Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere.

