



Given the pair’s extensive history as pioneers of electronic and ambient music, it’s difficult to imagine that the Eno brothers Brian and Roger hadn’t released a collaborative album as a duo prior to Mixing Colours. Now, inspired by the visuals created by Brian Eno with musician and software designer Peter Chilvers, the brothers are inviting fans to submit their own video creations to accompany the album, dubbing the project A Quiet Scene. With this effort, the Enos hope to involve the fans in capturing the world during its contemplative state, the “quiet moments that we are all enjoying, together, in isolation.” Preferring that the videos be shot in slow motion, lasting three-to-five minutes, and of “a single shot of a quiet scene – at home, or out the window, or in their garden of clouds passing, rustling tree leaves, a bird nesting, people conducting activities in the house,” submissions are to be sent to the Mixing Colours website via YouTube, Vimeo, or Instagram; the duo will then select which entries will accompany and complete A Quiet Scene. In additiona, Brian Eno and Peter Chilvers will be continuing to enhance the album experience with more of their own short film acccompaniments.











Mixing Colours was released on March 20 via Deutsche Grammophon in digital, CD, and two-LP vinyl formats; the album is now available to purchase via the label’s webstore and the EnoShop. The result of 15 years of sporadic collaboration, Mixing Colours marks the Eno brothers’ first release as a duo, created through the exchange of MIDI and audio files.

