



With the release of the band’s latest single and music video, aptly titled “Your Freedom,” Polish electronic/rock act Bremenn asks “How far does personal freedom go?” Combining various styles of electronic and EDM music with grinding bass and guitar riffs, the frantic visuals serve as an almost lyrical accompaniment to the song’s themes addressing issues of freedom of speech in extreme situations, with a fair helping of authoritative manipulation and the oversaturation of media; the band asks to what extent individual liberties permit us to be selfish and underestimate the severity of these situations. The video can be seen on YouTube, while “Your Freedom” is available to stream via all major digital outlets. The single follows up on Bremenn’s “Just Another Moment,” released in January of 2021.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)