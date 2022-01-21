



With touring plans postponed amid the lockdowns, along with vocalist Jae Matthews’ convalescence after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, it was perhaps a given that Boy Harsher’s latest album would stray from the duo’s usual club-oriented sound in favor of something more introspective. The Runner marks the band’s fifth album, the soundtrack to a short horror film written, produced, and directed by Matthews and band mate August Muller; with themes of “lust, compulsion, and the horrific tendencies of seduction,” The Runner features performances by fellow musicians like King Woman’s Kris Esfandiari and Lucy’s Cooper B. Handy, as well as performance artist Sigrid Lauren of FlucT. Following the seductive and violent escapades of a woman who travels to a secluded rural town, Boy Harsher also star in the short, appearing in performances on a public access channel interspersed with the narrative. The “Machina” single and video featuring Mariana Saldaña – a.k.a. Ms. BOAN – was released on January 12.











Released today, January 21, via Boy Harsher’s own Nude Club Records, the soundtrack album is available on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and cassette; vinyl formats were also available in multiple variants, but have sold out, with black and crystal clear with black smoke currently available for pre-order. Due to Covid hitting the band’s warehouse staff, as well as a shortage of personnel and resources, shipping and retail copies of the album are experiencing delays, with the band commenting, “This is obviously such a huge bummer, but a situation that was completely out of our control. Please remember we’re living through very unpredictable times and we’re all being forced to adapt to these new, frustrating norms.” The Runner soundtrack follows up on Boy Harsher’s 2019 Careful album, and the 2020 release of Augustus Muller’s Machine Learning Experiments, which compiled his scores for the Four Chambers productions Orgone Theory and Hydra.







Released on January 16, The Runner is currently streaming via Shudder in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, and via Mandolin in the rest of the world. In addition, screenings of The Runner are taking place in various cities, with a full listing and ticket links available on the movie’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)