



Chicago electronic artist Dean Dunakin has remained somewhat under the proverbial radar, even as he’s maintained a relatively prolific output under his Bounte moniker with numerous remixes and smaller releases. “Now that COVID is easing,” he explains, “I have a new collaboration that I’m excited about,” that being with Brian Graupner of The Gothsicles, Gasoline Invertebrate, Hardcore Pong, and the Space Couch podcast. The results of this association are the newly announced EP, appropriately titled The Graupner Dichotomy, with two tracks featuring Graupner on lyrics and vocals, each showcasing his different musical facets – “Acid Bath” with the edgier EBM sound of Gasoline Invertebrate, and “Tear It Up” with the furious whimsy of The Gothsicles. Due for release on September 1 via Tigersquawk Records, The Graupner Dichotomy was mastered by Eric Oehler at his Submersible Studios, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp. The EP follows Bounte’s 2021 collaboration with Alan Ruffin covering Depeche Mode’s “Nothing,” the Bit Streams outtakes collection, and the remixes10 set of remixes and covers.





