



After making a splash in the underground music scene for the past decade, Brooklyn post-punk band Bootblacks will be releasing its latest album, Thin Skies, on Artoffact Records. From that record comes the third single, “Nostalgia Void,” available to stream now on Spotify; about the track, Bootblacks vocalist Panther Almqvist states, “The person we were in the past often seems unrecognizable. Memories can often seem like scenes from another person’s life. There are moments, however, when we see ourselves in the present and we realize that we are summation of the experiences of the past… and maybe we haven’t changed as much as we think we have.”







“Nostalgia Void” follows the singles for “Traveling Light” and “The Jealous Star,” both of which can be streamed along with the album’s title track, “Thin Skies,” via Bandcamp; the band’s fourth full-length outing, Thin Skies is due for release on October 9, with pre-orders available for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Following 2017’s Fragments, the new record marks the band’s first with the eminent Canadian imprint, with production duties handled by fellow post-punk artisan and label mate Jason Corbett of ACTORS; Corbett’s band mate Shannon Hemmett appears as a guest backing vocalist on “Traveling Light,” while SRSQ’s Kennedy Ashlyn appears on “New Lines.” A North American tour in which Bootblacks would have been direct support for Modern English, having been hand-picked by the celebrated new wave/post-punk band, has been postponed due to the current pandemic.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)