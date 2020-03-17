



Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over , an oral history of the legendary New York no wave artist and poet by Nick Soulsby, has been announced by Jawbone Press. Published in conjunction with a documentary of the same name, the book is the first comprehensive overview of Lunch’s career from her pioneering early work in the ’70s as the founder of Teenage Jesus & The Jerks to later collaborations with artists including Thurston Moore, Jim Sclavunos, Kid Congo Powers, Bob Bert, and Richard Kern, and features dozens of rarely seen photographs. The documentary, directed and produced by Beth B and co-produced by Kathleen Fox, makes its debut in Europe and the U.S. this spring; it was an official selection at this year’s SXSW, at which Lunch was to perform on March 16 before the event’s cancellation due to COVID-19. Soulsby’s book will be released on April 30, with Lunch stating, “All of the themes that I’ve been unravelling these 40 years – abuse, the cycle of violence in our culture, sexuality, giving voice to the unheard, knocking down the patriarchy, dominance, submission, trauma, recovery… it’s all here.”





