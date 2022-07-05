



After establishing himself as one of the most eminent acts in experimental breakcore, Jason Köhnen is taking his Bong-Ra persona back to its doomy-laden roots with the release of a new album, Meditations. The album’s first atmospheric and haunting single, “Wisdom” made its premiere on July 4 via EverythingIsNoise.net , demonstrating the artist’s transition back to this more esoteric sound; as such, the nine-minute track is wrought with gritty and distorted bass and cavernous jazzy breaks provided by drummer Eugene Bodenstaff, along with insidiously melodic saxophones by Colin Webster, and chanting vocals sung by Köhnen – the result is a monolithic piece that the publication’s Pete Overell describes as “sometimes feeling like a trip to the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks, other times a slow march into Tartarus.” “Wisdom” can be heard on the EverythingIsNoise.net website, while the opening track from Meditations, “Courage” can be preview streamed on Bandcamp, where the album will be released on August 5 via Tartarus Records, and may be pre-ordered in digital, a cassette run limited to 100 copies, and vinyl formats – the latter appears in a limited run of 200 standard black and 50 glass clear variants, to be released on September 30, and also available to pre-order on the Tartarus webstore. Derived from the title by Marcus Aurelius, Meditations thematically examines “the four cardinal virtues that humanity is straying from.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)