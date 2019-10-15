



Body Stuff – the New York City duo of Curran Reynolds and Ryan Jones – has announced the release of the third EP in the band’s self-titled trilogy, which began in 2013. Containing five tracks, the Body Stuff 3 EP evolves the band’s hard rocking sound to include more electronic elements with the prominent use of synthesizers on various tracks, along with drum programming, acoustic guitar, and even some vocals reminiscent of death metal; additionally, the EP features a guest guitar solo performed by Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM, Black Sugar Transmission, Peter Murphy), as well as guest backing vocals by 1-800-BAND members Al Huckabee and Polly Watson. The EP is also said to expand on the lyrical themes of the previous two installments, with Reynolds exploring “the lines between individual and collective, isolation and connection” with topics of violence, death, poverty, and heartbreak. Recorded and mixed by the band at Jones’ Growlhouse Studio in Queens, NY, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, Body Stuff 3 is due for release on January 10, 2020 via Reynolds’ own The Chain, which he founded in 2016 with graphic designer Brandon Gallagher and Three One G Records owner and Planet B front man Justin Pearson; the previous two Body Stuff EPs were released on The Path Less Traveled Records in 2013 and 2016, respectively, and are available via Body Stuff’s Bandcamp, where Body Stuff 3 can also be pre-ordered; the band has performed live with the likes of Godflesh, Statiqbloom, Uniform, TV Baby, and Psalm Zero, with more live shows soon to be announced.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)