



Following the “Transmission” and “The Chains” singles, Curran Reynolds and Ryan Jones have revealed the latest music video teasing their forthcoming album under the moniker of Body Stuff. Shot by Reynolds in his hometown of Camden, Maine, “Fame” sees the songwriter working with pop artist Tiffany, whose voice had a profound impact on him living in the harbor town in the late ’80s; of the collaboration, Reynolds states, “All these years later, to team up with her on this song of mine, it’s a dream come true.”







“Fame” is the third single from the forthcoming Body Stuff 4, due to be released digitally via The Chain on June 2. With Reynolds on vocals and Jones on instruments and mixing, the album was recorded between 2020 and 2022, mastered by Brad Boatright and featuring a remix of “New York in the Rain” by Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart; the original version appeared on the preceding Body Stuff 3 EP in 2020. Furthermore, the band will be performing live at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn on April 19, with tickets and additional information available via Dice.fm.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)