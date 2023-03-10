



Body Stuff has released “Transmission” as the latest single from the forthcoming album Body Stuff 4. The first song that vocalist/songwriter Curran Reynolds wrote for the album, “Transmission” is dedicated to the memory of friend Gene Fowler, who passed away in 2022. The New York City band’s first full-length album, Body Stuff 4 is the culmination of a string of EP releases throughout the past 10 years, recorded between 2020 and 2022 at NYC recording studio Growlhouse, which is owned and operated by producer Ryan Jones. The album, mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, features guest vocals from pop artist Tiffany on “Fame,” as well as a remix of Body Stuff 3‘s “New York in the Rain” by Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart. “Transmission,” released March 9, can be streamed on Bandcamp, where Body Stuff 4, out June 2 via The Chain, can also be pre-ordered.





Body Stuff

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

The Chain

Website, Facbeook, Twitter, Instagram



Christian Leu (leuchristian)