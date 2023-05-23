



Body of Light has revealed a music video for the title track off the duo’s forthcoming Bitter Reflections album. Directed by Collin Fletcher and edited by Alex Nicolaou, the video for “Bitter Reflection” is a somber blend of performance and narrative, featuring performances by Siyon Foster and James Duval; “We had all these thoughts about nostalgia and reconnecting with our past selves,” the duo of Alex and Andrew Jarson explains, stating that Fletcher was integral in realizing those themes in a visual storyline. Furthermore, the pair compliment Duval’s acting, stating that he “really got the vibe of the track” and “the emotion he brought to set” was greatly impressive; with Body of Light referring to the actor as “one of our cinamtic heroes,” Duval is best known for his roles in Gregg Araki’s “Teenage Apocalypse” trilogy – Totally Fucked Up (1993), The Doom Generation (1995), and Nowhere (1997) – as well as Independence Day, Gone in 60 Seconds, Go, SLC Punk!, and the demonic dream rabbit Frank in Donnie Darko.







Produced by Josh Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv, The Black Queen), and mastered by Josh Bonati (Rep Seki, The Soft Moon, Zola Jesus), Bitter Reflection is Body of Light’s fourth full-length album, due for release on June 30 via Dais Records. The Jarsons explain that “Bitter Reflection” was the first song recorded for the album, whose very construction is an extension of its nostalgic themes, the ideas and recordings culled from abandoned demos, childhood tapes, and home movies. Bitter Reflection can be pre-ordered now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore.







Body of Light will also be touring in support of the new album, beginning June 13 in El Paso and concluding in Los Angeles on August 12; stops on the tour include Seattle, Houston, San Francisco, Portland, San ANtonio, Austin, Forth Worth, and Santa Cruz. Select dates will see the band sharing the stage with SRSQ, Choir Boy, and Drab Majesty, with the July 7 date in Phoenix acting as the record release show. A full listing of dates and ticket links can be found on the Dais Records website.

Body of Light

Dais Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)