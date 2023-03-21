



Having begun as a means for the brothers to explore their own noisy predilections, Body of Light has seen Andrew and Alex Jarson grow steadily more towards sharpened production and synthesized pop aesthetics. Even so, the band’s forthcoming Bitter Reflection culls from the Jarsons’ delving into their collective upbringing, drawing romantically from childhood tapes, home movies, and abandoned demos with the goal of “How can we make this grow?” With “Never Ever” acting as the album’s first single, Alex explains the themes of Bitter Reflection, “Time is dysphoric. The dream breaks down. Everyone’s beginning to panic, but in the end something will come from it.” The album sees the brothers collaborating with producer Josh Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv, The Black Queen), who contributes electric guitar and fretless bass on various tracks, while the saxophone on the aforementioned “Never Ever” was performed by Charles Gorczynski (Redwood Tango Ensemble, Salamander, Clarity). Mastered by Josh Bonati (Rep Seki, The Soft Moon, Zola Jesus), Bitter Reflection is due for release on June 10 via Dais Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in multiple limited edition color variants, all available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)