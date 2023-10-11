Oct 2023 11

Bôa reveals new video of theme to 2001 cyberpunk anime, new album in the works0

It has been nearly 20 years since English indie/alternative band Bôa independelty released its last album, but the band has returned with renewed vigor and a new video to mark the occasion. From the 2001 Twilight album comes a new visualizer for “Duvet,” which was famously used as the opening theme to the psychological cyberpunk anime Serial Experiments Lain; directed by Joel, the 2023 video for “Duvet” presents the band’s current trio – still fronted by vocalist and now guitarist Jasmine Rodgers, bassist Alex Caird, and drummer Lee Sullivan – with several subtle and nostalgic nods to the original 2001 video, including a snippet of original guitarist Steve Rodgers, Jasmine’s brother. “This song has a special place in our hearts,” Bôa comments, calling it a reminder to special shared moments, and a tribute to the fans.
 

 
The band first appeared in 1998 with the Polystar release of The Race of a Thousand Camels, followed in 2001 by Twilight on Pioneer; the band would form its own independent imprint for 2005’s Get There, by which time original keyboardist Paul Turrell and guitarist/saxophonist Ben Henderson had departed the group. Turrell passed away in January of 2017, with a fourth unreleased album, ostensibly titled The Farm, discovered on his website. Bôa is currently working on a new full-length album to be released in either late 2023 or early 2024.
 

 

Bôa
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

