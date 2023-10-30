



From the Belleville district of Paris comes coldwave and electro/rock act BLVL, with Friday, October 27 seeing the release of the band’s debut album, MARTHA. Following up on the band’s 2017 Empire of Nights EP and 2020’s Turning Worlds, MARTHA addresses themes of the duality of man and monster, the ugliness and darkness within that both repels and attracts us; drawing on the imagery of the Tarasque – a chimera with many incarnations – that was famously defeated by the Christian disciple Martha of Bethany, and further extrapolated in the masks the band members wear, BLVL states, “The truth remains in art. The truth remains in the shadows. Masked, we show our true face.” MARTHA is now available via P3P6 through most major digital outlets; from the album, BLVL has revealed music videos for “Lion’s Claw,” “The Serpentine Song,” and “The 360 Holes Bird.”













BLVL

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)