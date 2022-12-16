



Chris Pohl has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of BlutEngel in style with Out of Line Music having issued special deluxe editions of various albums from throughout the band’s discography. Adding to the festivities is the “Dark History” single, released today, December 15 as the first taste of what the longstanding darkwave and gothic synthpop act has in store for 2023. The song sees Pohl and bandmate Ulli Goldmann thematically addressing the darker aspects of one’s own history, reflecting on painful moments in the past, while seeking for “that one person with whom they can escape this past together.” Wrought with the band’s signature blend of electronic and symphonic elements, the single is accompanied by a music video, full of BlutEngel’s quintessential gothic grandeur and bombast.











“Dark History” will be featured on BlutEngel’s forthcoming Un:Sterblich (Un:Mortal) – Our Souls Will Never Die album, due for release in 2023, with pre-orders to appear early in the new year. Pohl calls it his most personal album, stating that several songs “could have been placed on an album from 20 years ago,” while others will surprise listeners. Furthermore, the album sees him continuing his long association with co-producer Henning Verlage (Neuroticfish, Unheilig), with BlutEngel to celebrate the album’s release and the band’s 25th anniversary with the Un:Sterblich Tour; dates in May and June have already been confirmed, with tickets available now via Out of Line.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)