Mar 2020 19

BlutEngel and Hocico announce collaborative single in the wake of tour postponement0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
The Living the Darkness Tour may be postponed, but dark electro acts BlutEngel and Hocico will not leave their fans hanging as they have announced the release of a collaborative single. Titled “Obscured,” the single was first suggested by Hocico front man Erk Aicrag, with BlutEngel singer Chris Pohl commenting, “I thought that this was a great idea, so Racso and I wrote this song within two days.” Aicrag goes on to say, “We are very happy with the experience and the tune in itself!” Due for release on April 3 via Out of Line Music, “Obscured” is presented in four versions as each of the two bands present their own individual versions along with the original collaboration and a remix by Dulce Liquido; available for pre-order now, the single will be released digitally and in a limited and numbered CD digipak. The Living in Darkness Tour is currently delayed until summer, with a new itinerary planned for July with Amduscia, and Chrom and [x]-Rx appearing on select dates, which can be found via the bands’ and label’s websites; “You are the ones living the darkness – we will meet when the sky turns black again!”
 
Tour Banner

 

BlutEngel
Website, Facebook, Twitter
Hocico
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube
Out of Line
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!