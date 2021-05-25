



After releasing the Tales From the Flesh EP in October of 2020, New York electro/industrial act Blut Reaktor follows up with the May 25 release of Post Mortem, a new digital EP via Insane Records. Formed by John Noir in 2008 as a primarily instrumental project, the two EPs continue the more vocal focus of the band since the 2015 In Vain album, with backup vocalist Monique Decay once again joining Noir for the six new tracks on Post Mortem. Produced by Noir and available to purchase on Bandcamp via both Blut Reaktor and Insane Records, the band is currently working on a full-length follow-up to In Vain, with plans for the album to materalize later in 2021.





Blut Reaktor

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Insane Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)