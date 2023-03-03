



Joey Gonzalez has certainly kept busy since his last Blush Response album in 2021, releasing singles and EPs, sample packs, and remixes. Now, he has announced his latest offering of experimental electronic and post-industrial, titled Neuroscape; mastered by Alain Paul, the album sees Blush continuing to push the boundaries of his rhythmic and sound design capabilities, with the opening track “Submit” marking his first vocal appearance in nearly a decade. Equally rare is the guest vocal performance on “Chained” from celebrated producer and EBM pioneer Bon Harris of Nitzer Ebb, while “Foldspace Transition” features drums by Richard Devine. Due to arrive on April 4, Neuroscape follows up on 2021’s Reconstitution, and will be released in digital and double-LP vinyl formats; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.





Blush Response

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)