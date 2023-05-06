



Three years since first releasing their No Flesh Shall Be Spared EP, Joey Gonzalez (Blush Response) and Jagoda Nagel (Hakai.exe) – collectively known as HAKAI – continue their creative partnership with the announcement of Digital Threat. Written and produced by Blush and Nagel, the EP presents five tracks of what the duo describe as “brain beating industrial acid techno,” continuing to pursue the pair’s mutual appreciation for Japanese culture and aesthetics, with “I’m Frightened” serving as the first single, available to stream on Bandcamp; in addition, the EP serves up a remix of “Neural Handshake” created by Alessandro Nero, with Digital Threat now available to pre-order in digital and limited edition cassette formats. The EP will be released on June 9 via the Megastructure_ imprint.







In addition to Digital Threat, Blush Response is featured on the Datum Holloseena compilation with the darkly experimental track “Tincture.” The compilation was released this past Friday, May 5 via Schematic Music Company, the song credited to Blush Response with Hakai.exe providing vocals. As stated, these new releases follow the pair’s first cooperative release, 2020’s No Flesh Shall Be Spared, which was followed in May of 2021 by the Flesh Reconstruct remix companion. Most recently, Blush Response released the Neuroscape album on April 4 via Megastructure_, available now in digital and vinyl formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)