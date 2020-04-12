



After releasing the Trash Deity collaboration in 2018, John D. Norten has now returned his focus to Blue Eyed Christ to release the band’s first new album in six years. Written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Norten with a handful of eminent guest contributors, World on Fire presents Blue Eyed Christ’s influential electro/industrial/rock style with themes revolving around real world trials and tribulations in a manner that is sure to appease longtime fans of the band and hearken back to the WaxTrax! era. Appearing on the album’s title track are the legendary EN ESCH and former Lords of Acid vocalist Mea Fisher, the two having reportedly been working on a collaborative effort of their own, yet to be announced; as well, the album features guitarist Patrick Windsor, vocalist Karlina Covington, and Randall Swindell of Swindy, the latter appearing on the appropriately titled introductory single, “The Wait Is Over.”







Now signed to Distortion Productions, World On Fire is due for release on May 22, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore; in addition, Blue Eyed Christ will be appearing on the upcoming sixth and final edition of the Electronic Saviors compilation series with the OG Mix of the title track. Due for release on June 19, Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection is now available for pre-order in Premium and Prime editions via Distortion Productions.

Blue Eyed Christ

Distortion Productions

Electronic Saviors

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)