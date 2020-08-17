



From World On Fire, the latest studio album from industrial/rock act Blue Eyed Christ, comes the new music video for the album track “Massive React.” Created by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau) and making its premiere on August 14 via MXDWN , the video presents a visual accompaniment to the song’s themes addressing the ramifications of technological and corporate saturation. Blue Eyed Christ founder John D. Norten comments “It was great having Jim Marcus on board to direct the video since we have a musical history reaching back to the ’90s,” the pair having collaborated and remixed each other numerous times; furthermore, the song extends the album’s overarching narrative, what Norten calls, “a loosely based concept album about the state of the world that combines the energy and political anthems of my first album mixed with the personal themes I’m also known for,” with World On Fire ultimately an expression of the human condition and “trying to make sense of everything being thrown at you and finding out where you fit in.”







“Massive React” marks the second music video from the album, following the title track, “World On Fire,” which made its premiere on ReGen Magazine in June and featured guest vocals by EN ESCH and Mea Fisher. Released on May 22 via Distortion Productions, World On Fire marks Blue Eyed Christ’s first new album since 2014’s A Rush and a Thrill; ReGen ‘s Ilker Yücel ReViewed the album, calling it “a lost jewel from a bygone era of industrial/rock.”





Blue Eyed Christ

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)