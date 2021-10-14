



Following the successful PC version in 2020, Blood Music has announced that the company’s point-and-click cyberpunk adventure game VirtuaVerse will be receiving a major console release. Conceived and scored by Master Boot Record – the avant-garde and retro electronic music project of Victor Love (Dope Stars Inc., My Sixth Shadow) – and developed over the course of four years, VirtuaVerse follows the character of Nathan, a smuggler of outsider hardware and software in a futuristic society controlled by a superintelligent A.I. and whose denizens are steadily migrating to an artificial reality connected via a single neural network; disconnected from this reality, he searches for his missing girlfriend and encounters numerous dangers. Master Boot Record comments that VirtuaVerse is “a project that represents our team artistically not only for the visual and musical side but also the coding since it’s full of references to demoscene as well as being a tribute to underground computer culture as a whole.” Featuring graphics by renowned pixel artist Valenberg (whose credits also include synthwave acts Perturbator and Gost) and coded by Elder0010, VirtuaVerse represents Blood Music’s first foray into gaming, with Producer J commenting that it was “a true labor of love” and that he is “beyond thrilled to announce that we’re fulfilling our childhood fantasies of releasing a game on the major consoles.” Published by Blood Music and Theta Division, VirtuaVerse will be released on October 28 on Nintendo Swtich, XBox One, and PS4; the original PC version was released on May 12, 2020 and is available now via Steam and GOG.com. Master Boot Record’s soundtrack, also released on May 12, 2020, is available to purchase/stream now on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)