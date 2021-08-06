



After the “Blacklight” single signified the project’s debut late last year, Blindcopy has returned with a new single to further showcase founder Jack Alberson’s collaborative spirit. Now operating under the moniker of J. Robot, the new “Permanent Collection” single presents two new tracks to tease a forthcoming full-length album; featuring lyrics and vocals by the ever prolific Chris Connelly, the opening title track also showcases the talents of Bellhead members Karen Righeimer and Ivan Russia, as well as drummer extraordinaire Dan Milligan of The Joy Thieves and Mary’s Window. The B-side track, “Hard Times” features programming by Melodywhore and guitar by Matt Ciani, with regular Blindcopy associate J.D. Reager contributing to both tracks. Calling it “a dream come true” to work with Connelly, J. Robot goes on to say, “I love seeing where these songs go once they’re in the hands of our collaborators,” with more sure to be featured on the forthcoming Back to the Light album, due to appear in 2022. With a release date of September 1, “Permanent Collection” is available for pre-order on Bandcamp.







The “Blacklight” single had also featured Milligan and Reager, as well as vocal contributions from Sapphira Vee and Cat Hall of Dissonance, and guitars by Carl Marsh and Chris Wilburn; furthermore, Melodywhore was featured as one of the several remixes. The single was released on November 20, 2020 via Migraine Robot Sounds, with all proceeds going toward The Trevor Project, the largest organization devoted to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for young people in the LGBTQIA+ community.





