



From Ukraine comes BlazerJacket, with the February 25 release of the “Get Out” single and music video marking the band’s first forays into the international market. First performed during the band’s residency at the Comic Con Ukraine in 2021, “Get Out” presents BlazerJacket’s searing dark electro sound with lyrics relating to the severe consequences of being drawn into an abusive society; likening the situation to Stockholm Syndrome and the ease with which one can be drawn into it, the band’s virulent roars of “They want to destroy you” offer an anthemic cry for those trapped and seeking a way out, the duo of Denis Cherryman and Hybri Mod explaining, “By just noticing the first signals, you will feel better.” The video was created in cooperation with fellow dark electro act Dirty Bird 13, of which Cherryman is a member. Addressing the volatile situation in Ukraine as the country is being invaded by Russian troops, BlazerJacket goes on to say, “we hope that this track will raise the morale of our heroic defenders, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all citizens with weapons in their hands, who are now defending us from Russian occupiers.”







Formed in Kyiv by Cherryman and Hybri Mod, BlazerJacket draws heavy inspiration from ’80s and ’90s sci-fi and cyberpunk, with lyrical and visual ideas intended to craft the band’s own world. The duo has shared the stage with the likes of Cygnosic, Dance with the Dead, and Magic Sword, and are currently residents of Comic Con Ukraine, an annual exhibition and fan convention devoted to sci-fi entertainment, including video games, film/TV, and of course comics. “Get Out” marks the band’s first single after the appropriately titled EP The First, released in February of 2020.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)