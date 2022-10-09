



As the band’s homeland continues to suffer the ravages of an unjust war, so too does Ukraine’s BlazerJacket continue to add to the rising voices of dissent and defiance against the Russian invasion. With “They Ruined My Home Again,” the duo of Denis Cherryman and Hybri.Mod apply a sci-fi narrative to the cycles of violence that perpetuate human history, speaking of the subjugation of an ancient and peaceful race – the Shoobies – by the oppressive Nightmare Empire over the span of 800 years; two brothers flee to a distant planet in search of a peaceful existence, living harmoniously for some centuries until the Nightmare Empire eventually reaches them. “This time, they have nowhere to run,” BlazerJacket comments, “just like the refugees from Donbas after the Russian invasion in 2014, who have to run away from Russian missiles in 2022.” Released as a free download on October 7, “They Ruined My Home Again” is available on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms, following up on the band’s “Get Out” single released this past February.





BlazerJacket

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)