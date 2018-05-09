Black Tape for a Blue Girl launches Kickstarter campaign for new album, To Touch the Milky Way





Black Tape for a Blue Girl has kicked off a crowdfunding campaign for the project’s twelfth album, To Touch the Milky Way. Spanning seven all new tracks, this release features an array of styles from ethereal to austere with vocals by Danielle Herrera and Michael Plaster. Founding member Sam Rosenthal explains that the album’s “lyrical themes and stories emerge from the depths of the psyche, unflinchingly addressing a desire to feel truly alive by facing self-created boundaries. They are first-person narratives at the edge where something has to give, something has to change, as the characters strive to take hold of the life they have left un-lived.” In addition to writing, producing, and performing the music, Rosenthal will design and photograph all of the album art and a companion art card set. The campaign, which is live now on Kickstarter, offers several pledge levels and rewards, starting at $10 for a download of the album a month before the release date or $25 for deluxe CD or vinyl editions including downloads and art cards. Other notable rewards include a remix of your music or a photo shoot by Rosenthal, and Executive Producer credits. The all-or-nothing campaign ends at 11:00pm, June 5, 2018.





Black Tape for a Blue Girl

Projekt Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)