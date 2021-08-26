



35 years and still going strong, the ethereal darkwave and neo-classical collective of Black Tape For a Blue Girl has announced the band’s thirteenth album, The Cleft Serpent. Following up on 2018’s To Touch the Milky Way, the eight tracks follow a “world-weary, eternal, devil-like figure” shapeshifting through themes of death, desire, and love, the protagonist cursed by a weariness of pain while being fated to inflict pain; calling the record a “torch song to humanity,” founder and songwriter Sam Rosenthal is joined by cellist Henrik Meierkord and in his first appearance on a Black Tape album, vocalist Jon DeRosa. Crowdunded via Kickstarter and due for release on October 1 via Projekt Records, The Cleft Serpent will be available in multiple formats, including two-disc CD, digital, cassette, MiniDisc, and vinyl LP; in addition, the album is accompanied by a graphic novel illustrated by Andy Raybourne, with pre-orders to appear in early September.









