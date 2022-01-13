



COP International has released a new edition of the These Mortal Covers album from Black Needle Noise, supplemented by the music video for album track “She Talks to Angels.” Produced by John Fryer and featuring the bluesy and impassioned vocals of Anjela Piccard, the song was originally written and recorded by The Black Crowes in 1990, the song apparently loosely based on a “goth girl” with a heroin addiction that songwriter Chris Robinson was acquainted with. Directed by Greg B. Young, the video features Piccard and Fryer joined by Alan Stephens, Stefan Scott Nelson, and Alan Beumer in a visually striking and surreal set piece, with costumes designed by Beumer and Nevena Todorovic.







These Mortal Covers marked the collaborative project’s third full-length album, originally released independently in October of 2020. Subsequently in 2021, Black Needle Noise officially joined COP International’s roster of artists, with These Mortal Covers and the “She Talks to Angels” video making an official arrival on January 11. Other covers on the album include R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” Louie Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Black Sabbath’s “Changes,” Depeche Mode’s “Walking In My Shoes,” and more, as well as an orchestral version of “She Talks to Angels.” Along with Anjela Piccard, the album features guest vocals by Rebecca Coseboom, Beca, Tom Berger, Pinky, and Betty X.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)