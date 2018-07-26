Black Needle Noise releases latest single and music video, featuring Antic Clay





One of the most prolific and diversely talented entities in modern music, John Fryer treads his creative path with his collaborative project Black Needle Noise, with “That Which Watches” as his latest release. The fourth new single since the release of his second album, Lost in Reflections, this time featuring a darkly dramatic vocal performance from Antic Clay (the solo moniker of Myssouri’s Michael Bradley), “That Which Watches” switches gears back to themes of dark Americana. Of this shft, Fryer states that “Like (the 2016 single) ‘Queen of Dust,’ I wanted ‘That Which Watches’ to have a kind of alt. country/Noir Americana feel to it,” standing in stark contrast to his previous music video, “La Diosa y El Hombre,” which featured a hypnotic performance by Mexican vocalist Azzul Monra. Adding to the song’s dark alt. country vibe, Bradley also contributed some bits of slide guitar, with Fryer further stating that he’d been introduced to the artist’s work at the recommendation of the renowned Jarboe; “I liked what I heard and thought he could take the songs in the direction I was looking for, and the rest is history.”







“That Which Watches” is now available as a pay-what-you-want item via the Black Needle Noise Bandcamp. Of working with Fryer, Bradley comments, “My first impression when I heard John’s instrumental track was that its crackling opening strums and lo-fi piano clunks sounded like they were struggling to rise from some devastated electric saloon. Then the thing explodes into this sweeping and epic theme, blasting to the masses from an apocalyptic machine. I felt it had to go in that direction – something grand and dark haranguing you from the ancient pulpit. Not judging you; but assuring you, you’ll be judged.”





Black Needle Noise

Website, Facebook (Black Needle Noise), Facebook (John Fryer), Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Antic Clay/Myssouri

Website, Facebook (Antic Clay), Facebook (Songs of Michael Bradley), YouTube

No Devotion Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)