



Organized by musician/producer John Fryer, Black Needle Noise has been steadily releasing digital singles, which has ultimately resulted in two full-length albums – 2016’s Before the Tears Came and Lost in Reflections the following year. However, the group has taken something of a detour with the third album, These Mortal Covers, with the title not only alluding to the record’s status as a covers album, but also referencing the legendary 4AD Records collective This Mortal Coil, of which Fryer was a member. While past albums were essentially released in full track-by-track, These Mortal Covers was preceded by the “What a Wonderful World” single featuring Tom Berger and “She Talks to Angels” with Anjela Piccard; other guest vocalists on the record include regular Black Needle Noise contributors Betty X and Beca, as well as Pinky Turzo and Rebecca Coseboom. These Mortal Covers was released today, October 27, and is available to purchase via Bandcamp. Previous singles from the band have showcased the talents of Chris Connelly, Raymond Watts, Yvette Winkler, Marselle Hodges, Tara Busch, Antic Clay, and Fabeka, as well as Beca and Betty X; the “Seed of Evil” single featuring Watts will be included on the upcoming <PIG> album, Pain is God, in an alternate mix.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)