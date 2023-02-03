



John Fryer needs no introduction by this point, having over the course of four decades helped to shape the sound of modern music as a respected producer and musician. His Black Needle Noise project has seen him pushing all of his creative and collaborative skills to their utmost, working with a plethora of celebrated vocalists to craft a unique sound. The latest example of this comes in the form of “Rise Up,” an electro gospel cover of the 2015 Grammy nominated R&B hit by Andra Day, with vocals by Lisa Kekaula; best known as the lead singer of rock & soul band The Bellrays, as well as for her collaborations with Basement Jaxx and The Crystal Method, Kekaula’s voice amplifies the song’s themes of overcoming despair and tapping into inner strength, with Fryer delivering his usual genre-bending instrumental energy.







Released today, February 3, via COP International, Rise Up follows up on the Fair Winds EP released in August 2022; the EP presents the song in three versions, along with the B-side track “Do You Ever Wonder.” The accompanying video was edited by GB Young, who co-directed with Oliver Ponce as part of a short documentary about the Los Angeles protests in the wake of the George Floyd murder, titled L.A. Rises.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)