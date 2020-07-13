



After the 2018 release of the band’s self-titled debut, followed by the “Trustfucker” single in 2019, industrial/metal act Black Magnet has unveiled the first single from the upcoming album Hallucination Scene. Now available via Bandcamp, “Divination Equipment” showcases James Hammontree’s mechanized blend of muscular electronic atmospheres and rhythmic guitar-driven brutality. Written and performed by Hammontree, the single and upcoming album were recorded by Sanford Parker (Mirrors of Psychic Warfare, Darkthrone, Eyehategod) at Chicago’s Decade Studio; Parker also mixed the album at Hypercube, with mastering provided by Collin Jordan at Boiler Room. Hallucination Scene is due for release on September 4 via 20 Buck Spin in digital, CD, and vinyl LP formats, with pre-orders and further audio previews to be made available in the coming weeks. It is not stated whether the “Trustfucker” single, originally intended to offer a taste of an album then titled Hate Prism, will be featured on Hallucination Scene, nor is that single available at this time. Hammontree also expresses his desire to take the full live band lineup on tour when the “current biblical plague” ends.









