



Earlier in 2019, the L.A. collective known as Black Line released the The Sedition EP for Record Store Day, following up on the band’s Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities debut released in May 2017. Now, Black Line has announced the release of the Layers EP – a track off the album that has proven to be one of the group’s most intensely performed live songs, with the EP featuring three additional remixes alongside the original version. Due for release on November 15 via all streaming and digital outlets, the EP features the remixing talents of Black Line members Bon Harris (Nitzer Ebb) and Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall (Skinny Puppy, Download), as well as Silent Servant and Barcelona act Annie Hall.

Featuring celebrated front man Douglas J. McCarthy (Nitzer Ebb, Fixmer/McCarthy), and also including Marshall, Harris, and producer/engineer Cyrusrex, Black Line’s Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities debut featured guest performances from the likes of Paul Barker (MINISTRY, Lead into Gold), Christian Eigner (Depeche Mode), and Baseck, as well as a remix by Venetian Snares. The band went on to tour as the support act on the European and Russian legs of Depeche Mode’s 2018 Global Spirit Tour, and performed headlining festival dates in Mexico and Germany, along with a show in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles with Belief Defect.

Black Line

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)