



Not content to sit still for any discernible length of time, London goth/rock outfit Black Angel has released its fourth full-length album less than a year following Prince of Darkness. Preceded by a sultry and monochromatic video for the dakly energetic “Look Me in the Eye,” The Black Rose was released on April 1 via Solid Recordings, presenting the band’s distinctively sinister brand of goth; spearheaded by musician/producer Matt Vowles and vocalist Cory Landis, and citing the influence of classic genre acts like The Mission and The Cult, the album is intended to provide a definitive showcase of Black Angel’s diverse yet compact sound, with singles like “Breathe” and “All or Nothing” first signalling the album’s power from late last year. The Black Rose is now available to purchase in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp, with the latter appearing in a limted first run of 300 copies containing an eight-page booklet with artwork by Eshmoon DM.









Black Angel

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)